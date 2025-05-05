TV Pick of the Week: Black Snow - review by Yvette Huddleston

Travis Fimmel as James Cormack in Black Snow. Picture: BBC/Goalpost Television and All3Media International/Brian Flexmore

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the second series of the classy Australian crime drama with Queensland cold case detective James Cormack (Travis Fimmel) this time looking into the disappearance of a young woman who went missing from her hometown of Moorevale in 2003.

On the night of her 21st birthday party Zoe Jacobs (Jana McKinnon) quietly leaves the lavish celebrations laid on by her wealthy property developer family and she has never been seen since. More than twenty years later a clue unexpectedly turns up when, during a routine police search, her backpack is found and the case is reopened, with Cormack brought in from Brisbane to investigate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the opening episode of the six-part series we find Cormack in a vulnerable state. This is the first case he has worked on since being signed off work with stress, and a condition of his return is that he undergoes sessions with a therapist to determine whether he is fit for active service. He assures his boss that all is well and heads to Moorevale. There he is teamed with local police officer Samara Kahlil (Megan Smart) who was a close friend of Zoe’s throughout their teenage years and right up until her disappearance.

Megan Smart as Samara Kahlil in Black Snow. Picture: BBC/Goalpost Television and All3Media International/Brian Flexmore

For Zoe’s family the discovery of fresh evidence stirs up complex emotions – while they want some sort of closure, they are at the same time scared of what the investigation might uncover. Living without a definitive answer is unbearable but it at least allows room for hope. Zoe had always said she was intending to travel and many of her loved ones cling to the idea that she is alive and has made a life for herself elsewhere.