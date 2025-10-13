TV Pick of the Week: Blue Lights - review by Yvette Huddleston

Nathan Braniff as Tommy Foster, Katherine Devlin as Annie Devlin, Martin McCann as Stevie Niell, Sian Brooke as Grace Ellis in Blue Lights Series 3. Picture: BBC/Two Cities Television/Matthias Clamer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The excellent police drama set in Belfast returns for a third series. Scripted by former investigative journalists Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, who met while working on the BBC current affairs programme Panorama and who both grew up in Northern Ireland, Blue Lights has an absolute authenticity about it that only lived experience can bring.

We catch up again with the new recruits to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) – the peacetime replacement since 2001 for the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) – as they are now through their probationary period and fully qualified ‘peelers’. Personal relationships have moved on too – with veteran police officer Stevie (Martin McCann) and his mentee Grace (Sian Brooke), a former social worker, now living together. Officers Tommy (Nathan Braniff) and Aisling (Dearbháile McKinney) are also a couple, sharing a flat. “The section’s like a flipping dating shop,” says Stevie to Grace as they sample another of his expertly made cupcakes. Everyone is aware that there is potential for these personal connections to complicate things. Meanwhile Annie (Katherine Devlin) is trying to navigate the security threat around going to visit her dying mother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At work, however, everyone is professional and focussed and as usual the team have a lot on their plate. A new operator is in town, supplying class A drugs to the wealthy who place their orders via an exclusive phone app. There has been a wave of drug-related crimes as a result of the influx. It may be connected to a private members club run by steely Dana Morgan (Cathy Tyson) that has recently opened that Tommy and his partner Shane (Frank Blake) were called out to when one of the members suffered an overdose.

Sian Brooke as Grace Ellis in Blue Lights Series 3. Picture: BBC/Two Cities Television/Matthias Clamer.

After two young suspected drugs couriers are arrested and brought in, that station chief Helen (Joanne Crawford) gets a visit from Paul “Colly” Collins (Michael Smiley) a veteran intelligence officer of the organised crime unit. He needs her help with a complex operation that will involve her team but she is not allowed to reveal the details to them. It means Helen has to keep secrets from her colleagues which she hates doing. Stevie is promoted to ‘skipper’ and, despite his misgivings, and a very tough day on the job, he finds that he is actually quite good at it.