TV Pick of the Week: Code of Silence - review by Yvette Huddleston
The recent excellent BBC thriller Reunion seamlessly incorporated British Sign Language into its storyline about a deaf man trying to reintegrate into society and reconnect with his daughter after a long prison sentence. This compelling six-part crime drama covers some of the wider themes explored in Reunion of the challenges faced by a deaf person in a hearing world.
Rose Ayling-Ellis, who has been deaf since birth, appeared in Reunion and here stars as a young deaf woman, Alison, who works in the canteen of her local police station. Alison’s skill of lip-reading brings her to the attention of detective DS Ashleigh Francis (Charlotte Ritchie) and her boss DI James Marsh (Andrew Buchan). They and their team are working on a case observing a violent criminal gang with undercover officers using surveillance equipment. The issue is that the gangs only meet in outdoor locations where they can’t be bugged, so while they can watch them, they can’t hear what they are saying. As all their official lip-readers are busy they ask Alison to watch some surveillance footage and give them any information she can glean from the conversations taking place with someone who looks like he might be a new recruit.
When she passes on something that proves to be useful, they decide she could be an asset to the team. And Alison could do with the extra money – she has just lost her evening job at a local restaurant and the rent is about to go up on the flat she shares with her mother. Alison enjoys her new job so much that she embarks upon some undercover investigating of her own – she gets a job at the pub that the gang’s new recruit Liam (Kieron Moore) goes to. In doing so, she not only puts the investigation at risk, but also her own safety. When her detective colleagues find out they are none too pleased. Things are further complicated by the fact that Alison seems to be falling for Liam…
It all makes for exciting, edge-of your-seat viewing and the extraordinary way in which the lip-reading is rendered is revelatory – and has been praised by deaf viewers. The subtitles pick up the gist of a sentence, but incorrectly at first and then adjustments are made until it makes sense, mimicking the process that the lip-reader’s mind goes through to come to a definitive interpretation of what they are seeing.