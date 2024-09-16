TV Pick of the Week: Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour - review by Yvette Huddleston

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams On Tour. Picture: BBC/South Shore Productions/Anirudh Agarwal

In 2022 former England cricketer turned TV presenter Freddie Flintoff went back to his roots in Preston, Lancashire to set up a new youth cricket team with the aim of encouraging some of the disaffected local teens to get involved in the sport. The series Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams was moving, uplifting and inspiring as the motley crew formed into a decent team and supported each other along the way. For many of them it turned out to be a life-changing experience – the project and Flintoff’s gentle but no-nonsense guidance, and belief in them, gave them a focus and boosted their self-esteem.

Particularly affecting was the story of Adnan a refugee and asylum seeker from Afghanistan who had a natural talent for the game and who Flintoff helped immeasurably by contacting the Home Office when his asylum application stalled. Another series was commissioned and Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams was announced. Filming began in late 2022 but was interrupted when Flintoff – in his other job as a Top Gear presenter – was involved in an horrific car accident in which he sustained severe facial injuries. Filming resumed many months later after Flintoff had undergone several surgeries on his face.

In the early scenes of the opening episode here, filmed before the accident, we see Flintoff explaining to the team that he is planning to take them on tour to India. Without exception the boys are all incredulous. For many of them it will be their first time abroad. Before that trip though they are off to Loughborough University to the cricket academy there for a weekend of training. There is a bit of a blip when none of the boys manage to get out of bed in time for their 7.30am breakfast meeting, but they respond well to the firm but fair telling-off that Flintoff gives them and the rest of the two-day trip goes well. Flintoff’s verdict: “This weekend, I’ve loved it.” We then cut to a more sombre gathering, when the boys are told of Flintoff’s accident and that their tour has been postponed until he is well enough to undertake it. The shock is palpable.

