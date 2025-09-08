TV Pick of the Week: Hostage - review by Yvette Huddleston

Suranne Jones as Abigail Dalton and Julie Delpy as Vivienne Toussaint in Hostage. Picture: Netflix, Inc./Kevin Baker. All Rights Reserved.

British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton (Suranne Jones) is about to welcome the French President Vivienne Toussaint (Julie Delpy) on a state visit when she hears the devastating news that her husband Alex Anderson (Ashley Peters), a doctor currently working in French Guiana with Medecins sans Frontieres, and his team has been kidnapped.

The proposed talks between Dalton and Toussaint, which involved delicate negotiations around a controversial deal which would see the French supplying much-needed cancer treatment drugs for a struggling NHS in exchange for the Brits taking in a boat of refugees who had been refused entry at Calais, are momentarily put on hold. Dalton informs Toussaint of the evolving hostage situation with her husband and colleagues and since they have been taken in a French territory, asks for her help. Toussaint, a skilful strategist, agrees to send in French troops to rescue the hostages, partly because she knows it gives her increased bargaining power.

However, just as she is about to give the order to go ahead with the rescue operation, she receives a blackmail threat from the kidnappers – career-ending compromising footage of her will be broadcast if she attempts to assist Dalton in any way. The as yet unknown group of terrorists behind the kidnapping demand that Dalton resign by 1pm the next day in order to ensure the safe release of the hostages. Dalton asks for more time and considers her position. The situation has not been made public and she needs to find out why Toussaint reneged on their agreement at the last minute.

Meanwhile Dalton’s teenage daughter Sylvie (Isobel Akuwudike) can’t understand why her mother doesn’t just resign and says that she will never forgive her if anything happens to her father. Dalton’s own dying father Max (James Cosmo) agrees with his granddaughter. Others who are also involved in the complex narrative are Dalton’s stoic private secretary Kofi Adomako (Lucian Msamati), Toussaint’s over-attentive assistant Adrienne Pelletier (Jehnny Beth), Toussaint’s stepson Matheo (Corey Mylchreest), who hates the way in which his stepmother has shifted politically to the right, and his new girlfriend Saskia (Sophie Robertson). Without giving any plot points away, they all have significant roles in how this all plays out.