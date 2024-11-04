Joan on ITVX.

Joan ITVX, review by Yvette Huddleston

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on the true story of Joan Hannington, a glamorous jewel thief who became an influential figure in the London criminal underworld earning the nickname ‘the Godmother’, this stylish, gripping six-part drama, adapted from her 2002 autobiography, draws you in right from the start.

Sophie Turner plays Hannington with great empathy and authenticity, portraying a woman who is bright, resilient and resourceful. After a difficult, violent childhood much of which was spent in care, followed by teenage brushes with the law, she is trying to do the right thing for her beloved young daughter Kelly (Mia Millichamp-Long). That means escaping from an abusive relationship with a petty criminal and, fearing for her safety after thugs who he owes money to break into her flat, placing Kelly in the care of social services until she can get back on her feet, find a job and secure a new home for them both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving from Brighton to London, where her sister Nancy (Kirsty J Curtis) runs a hairdressing salon, Joan eventually finds work as an assistant in a jeweller’s. She is a hard worker and a quick learner and impresses her creepy boss Bernard (Alex Blake). After he makes a clumsy pass at her during after-hours stocktaking, Joan decides it is time to leave his employ – and she takes with her several loose diamonds from the open safe for good measure.

Joan on ITVX.

While she is pondering what to do next, she goes for a drink in a nearby pub where she meets charming, but slightly dodgy antiques dealer Boisie (Frank Dillane) who learnt his trade in jail. There is an instant chemistry between them and soon the pair are partners in crime. Boisie recognises Joan’s intelligence and fearlessness and puts her to work. Before long she is enjoying the kind of lifestyle she could only have dreamed of – there are plenty of fur coats, lots of statement jewellery and some foreign travel – and a relatively happy romantic relationship with Boisie develops too.