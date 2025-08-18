TV Pick of the Week: Karen Pirie (series 2) - review by Yvette Huddleston

Series 2 of Karen Pirie. Picture: ITV/World Productions/Photographer: Mark Mainz

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the second series adapted by actor-screenwriter Emer Kenny from Val McDermid’s books about cold case detective Karen Pirie and it is every bit as good as the first which appeared to much acclaim in 2022. It’s well worth the wait.

Pirie (Lauren Lyle) has been promoted from DS to DI and this time round she and her team are called in to investigate an unsolved case from 1984 – the kidnap and subsequent disappearance of young oil heiress Catriona Grant (Julia Brown) and her baby son Adam. After three ransom notes were sent to Catriona’s family, nothing more was heard from the kidnappers and the perpetrators and their hostages never found. Then a man’s body is discovered which may have links to the kidnapping and the case is reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skilfully weaving together the two timelines –the mid-1980s and the present day, enhanced by excellent casting of actors playing the young and older versions of key characters – the narrative unfolds slowly through a carefully calibrated plot which is never less than intriguing.

Lauren Lyle as Karen Pirie. Picture: ITV/World Productions/Photographer: Mark Mainz

Pirie is now in charge of a team that includes sidekick DC Jason ‘Mint’ Murray (Chris Jenks), new recruit from another department DC Isla Stark (Saskia Ashdown) and DS Phil Parhatka (Zach Wyatt) with whom she is romantically involved, although they have yet to declare their relationship to their colleagues or superiors. There is a lovely moment in the second episode when the truth comes out.

The long trail to the solving of the case – across three 90-minute episodes – begins with Pirie visiting Cat’s father Sir Broderick Grant (James Cosmo) to let him know that the police are about to reopen their investigations. The first revelation is that Cat’s baby was the son of one of Grant’s employees, a married man with whom she had a short-lived affair. As Pirie and her team begin to unpick the complicated threads of the case, they find connections to miners involved in the 1984 strike, one of whom may have been Cat’s lover, as well as links to a notorious Scottish crime family and anarchist environmental groups, all of whom may have held grudges against Sir Broderick.