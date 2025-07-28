TV Pick of the Week: Live Aid at 40 - review by Yvette Huddleston
One evening in October 1984, Bob Geldof, lead singer of the Boomtown Rats, turned on BBC TV news. Leading the bulletin that day was a shocking report by the BBC’s then Africa correspondent Michael Buerk on the famine in Ethiopia. Shocking images of the starving, dead and dying filled the screen and a visibly affected Buerk bore witness to an unfolding tragedy ‘of biblical proportions.’ By the end of the report Geldof was reeling – filled with anger at the injustice of it all. Surely in a world with surplus food, millions of people should not be dying of hunger.
This excellent three-part series documents what Geldof did next and assesses, 40 years on, the impact that his actions and those of others have had. The opening episode charts Geldof’s immediate response to the news of the famine – his instinct was that something needed to be done and he set about doing it. Contacting friends in the industry, he came up with the idea of making a fundraising Christmas record, wrote a song with Midge Ure of Ultravox then quickly assembled the big names in the pop world of the day to record it. They included George Michael, Boy George, U2, Bananarama, Spandau Ballet, Sting and Status Quo. The resulting release Do They Know It’s Christmas? broke all kinds of records in terms of sales and raised much-needed funds. That led to Live Aid, the legendary 1985 concert.
Among those contributing to the series are politicians such as former Prime Minister Tony Blair and ex US president George W Bush, musicians who took part in Live Aid including Phil Collins (who did a transatlantic hop appearing in London and Philadelphia), Midge Ure, Bono, Brian May and Patti LaBelle, as well as promoter Harvey Goldsmith who took on the challenge of staging both the 1985 event and its sequel 20 years later Live 8.
Geldof is frequently referred to by interviewees as someone you can’t say no to. His dogged determination and genuine, steadfast commitment is so impressive and endearing. There is a powerful moment when he breaks down in tears recalling his first visit to Ethiopia and seeing the reality of the situation for himself. While accusations against Geldof and others of becoming white saviour figures must be acknowledged, there is no doubt that Live Aid and the money it’s raised over the years has saved millions of lives. That is quite a legacy.