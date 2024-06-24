TV Pick of the Week: Lost Boys and Fairies - review by Yvette Huddleston
Produced by Leeds-based production company Duck Soup films, this excellent new three-part drama by Welsh writer Daf James tells the story of gay couple Andy (Fra Fee) and Gabriel (Sion Daniel Young) as they go through the process of adopting a child.
James’s script, partly inspired by his own experiences of adopting three young children with his husband, is moving, funny and thought-provoking, dealing sensitively, and with an awful lot of warmth and humour, with the complex emotions that come in to play as the two men begin their journey towards parenthood. Andy, who is an accountant and Gabriel who is a drag artist have been together for several years and undoubtedly have a strong, stable and loving relationship but some cracks begin to show as they are required to look more closely, with the help of their supportive social worker Jackie (Elizabeth Berrington), at who they are and what kind of parents they will make.
Gabriel has a complicated relationship with his own kind but rather distant father Emrys (William Thomas) who raised him alone after Gabriel’s mother died when he was a little boy. Gabriel is also still struggling with complicated feelings around his sexuality, associated with guilt and shame, and has had addiction issues with drugs and alcohol in the past, which he is not entirely honest about with Jackie at first.
As Andy and Gabriel’s assessment progresses, they are invited to attend an event where they can meet looked-after children who are seeking adoptive parents. Gabriel insists they should only consider girls while Andy is much more open and flexible. Then they meet seven-year-old Jake (an astonishingly mature performance from Leo Harris), a bright, quirky, friendly boy who has had a very difficult start in life – and Andy takes to him immediately. Gabriel takes a while to be persuaded, but eventually they begin the process of adoption.
The narrative takes in various perspectives including those of Jake’s loving foster mother Claire (Sharon D Clarke) and his caring social worker Llinos (Mali Ann Rees) who have both looked after Jake long-term for quite some time. The storyline takes in the past and present as well as some impressive musical numbers set in Neverland, the club where Gabriel performs. And make sure you have tissues at the ready, because while never sentimental or emotionally manipulative, this is heart-warming and heart-breaking in equal measure. Intelligent, thought-provoking drama of the highest quality.