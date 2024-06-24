TV Pick of the Week: Lost Boys and Fairies - review by Yvette Huddleston

Sion Daniel Young as Gabriel and Fra Fee as Andy in Lost Boys and Fairies. Picture: BBC/Duck Soup Films/Simon Ridgway

Produced by Leeds-based production company Duck Soup films, this excellent new three-part drama by Welsh writer Daf James tells the story of gay couple Andy (Fra Fee) and Gabriel (Sion Daniel Young) as they go through the process of adopting a child.

James’s script, partly inspired by his own experiences of adopting three young children with his husband, is moving, funny and thought-provoking, dealing sensitively, and with an awful lot of warmth and humour, with the complex emotions that come in to play as the two men begin their journey towards parenthood. Andy, who is an accountant and Gabriel who is a drag artist have been together for several years and undoubtedly have a strong, stable and loving relationship but some cracks begin to show as they are required to look more closely, with the help of their supportive social worker Jackie (Elizabeth Berrington), at who they are and what kind of parents they will make.

Gabriel has a complicated relationship with his own kind but rather distant father Emrys (William Thomas) who raised him alone after Gabriel’s mother died when he was a little boy. Gabriel is also still struggling with complicated feelings around his sexuality, associated with guilt and shame, and has had addiction issues with drugs and alcohol in the past, which he is not entirely honest about with Jackie at first.

Sion Daniel Young as Gabriel, Fra Fee as Andy and Elizabeth Berrington as Jackie in Lost Boys and Fairies. Picture: BBC/Duck Soup Films/Simon Ridgway

As Andy and Gabriel’s assessment progresses, they are invited to attend an event where they can meet looked-after children who are seeking adoptive parents. Gabriel insists they should only consider girls while Andy is much more open and flexible. Then they meet seven-year-old Jake (an astonishingly mature performance from Leo Harris), a bright, quirky, friendly boy who has had a very difficult start in life – and Andy takes to him immediately. Gabriel takes a while to be persuaded, but eventually they begin the process of adoption.