TV Pick of the Week: Malpractice - review by Yvette Huddleston

Medical drama Malpractice is on ITVX. Picture: ITV

The first series of this excellent hospital drama, created and written by former NHS doctor Grace Ofori-Attah, was broadcast in 2023 and gripped the viewing nation. Its storyline about a stressed, exhausted A&E doctor who is accused of negligence after a patient dies in her care was tense and gripping, underpinned by an authenticity derived from the writer’s lived experience of working on the NHS frontline.

In the second series young psychiatrist Dr James Ford (Tom Hughes) comes to the attention of the Medical Investigations Unit (MIU) after he attends to a young mother Rosie Newman (Hannah McClean) whose husband raises concerns about her mental health at a routine postnatal check-up. The obstetrics registrar Dr Sophia Hernandez (Selin Hizli) pages him, as the on-call psychiatrist, to ask him to come and assess the patient. Despite the fact that he is under pressure from his boss Dr Kate McCallister (Zoe Telford) to take her place and attend the sectioning of another patient Toni (Seraphina Beh), a crack addict with severe mental health issues – the police are at Toni's home and threatening to leave shortly – Ford decides to try and do both. He sees Rosie, assesses her through a series of questions, finds her not to be in danger and advises Dr Hernandez on the medication to prescribe which will help with Rosie’s anxiety. He then rushes off.

A few hours later, things rapidly start to unravel when Ford is contacted in the middle of the night by a junior colleague to say that Rosie Newman is now in the psychiatric unit, very agitated and likely to cause harm either to others or herself. When the evening ends in tragedy, investigators Dr Norma Callahan (Helen Behan) and Dr George Adjei (Jordan Kouamé) are called in to look into the incident and allegations that Ford was negligent in his care of Rosie Newman. What they soon start to uncover is an apparent cover-up of possible previous negligence by Dr Hernandez who seems very keen to besmirch Ford’s reputation.

Tom Hughes as Dr James Ford in Malpractice. Picture: ITV