TV Pick of the Week: Miss Austen - review by Yvette Huddleston

This handsome four-part adaptation of the 2020 novel by Gill Hornby puts Jane Austen’s older sister Cassandra at the centre of the compelling narrative.

Among the facts known about Cassadra is that some twenty years after her novelist sister’s death and shortly before her own she committed what is considered by many to be an unforgivable act of literary vandalism. She burnt almost all of her huge collection of Jane’s letters, presumably in order to preserve her sister’s and the wider family’s privacy. In doing so, however, she robbed future Austen scholars of vital information.

Miss Austen imagines what Cassandra’s motives might have been and spins a wonderful tale of sisterly love and friendship with a nice proto-feminist theme of female independence and living a fulfilling life without a husband and children. Keeley Hawes is magnificent as Cassandra, now in late middle-age who as the story opens decides to visit family friend Isabella (Rose Leslie) whose father is dying. She is there to help Isabella but also to seek out letters between Isabella’s late mother Eliza and Jane. There is a sense of urgency to this mission as Cassandra’s self-serving sister-in-law Mary Austen (Jessica Hynes) is pretty determined to find the correspondence which she would like to use for a biography of her late husband James Austen, also a writer though not of Jane’s stature or talent.

Luckily Cassandra gets to the letters first and as she begins to read through them, she is transported back to her youth and memories of her sister Jane. Synnøve Karlsen plays the younger Cassandra with Patsy Ferran as the young author. Andrea Gibb’s accomplished script moves back and forth in time, skilfully interweaving Jane and Cassandra’s fates as single women, dependent on hand-outs from other family members especially after the death of their father, and Isabella’s situation as a similarly unwed woman who, still grieving, is being forced out of her home.