TV Pick of the Week: Missing You - review by Yvette Huddleston

Missing You. Netflix

Another of Netflix’s slick and polished adaptations of a Harlen Coben novel, this five-part series, based on the 2014 book of the same name, certainly races along at a cracking pace.

Rosalind Elezar stars as detective inspector Kat Donovan, a gifted young police officer who is following in the footsteps of her highly-regarded late father Clint (Lenny Henry) who died in the line of duty, murdered by a hitman. She lives alone and has been single for some time since her fiancé Josh (Ashley Walters) left her suddenly without any explanation and leaving no trace. Their song was the 1980s John Waite hit Missing You – which we see them karaoke singing together in multiple flashbacks – and Kat, despite her outwardly tough demeanour, does appear to be still missing him. So, when Josh’s profile turns up on a dating app that her friends persuade her to sign up to, she is curious. While she is considering whether to get in touch with him or not, she is called in to work on the case of a missing man.

His car has been found, not far from a cottage he had rented for a romantic weekend getaway. Kat and her team investigate but the leads are few. We see though that the man has been captured and taken to a very sinister farm run by a man called Titus (Steve Pemberton in chilling form). With the help of a group of heavies he appears to be holding several people captive and extorting money from them.

Missing You. Netflix

Meanwhile Kat’s closest friends – private investigator Stacey (Jessica Plummer) and Josh’s former flatmate Aqua (Mary Malone) – are advising her strongly against getting in touch with Josh. She resists for a while. She is also distracted by the fact that Monte Leburne (Marc Warren), the man who killed her father and hitman for notorious local gangster Calligan (James Nesbitt) is lying dying in a prison hospital with only a few days left to live.