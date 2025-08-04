TV Pick of the Week: Mix Tape - review by Yvette Huddleston

A scene from Mix Tape. Picture: BBC/SUBOTICA/Cait Fahy

With everything that is currently happening in the world, this beautiful, warm and gentle four-part romantic drama offers a welcome escape and a generous, comforting dose of nostalgia.

Adapted from the popular 2020 novel by Barnsley-born author Jane Sanderson, the story unfolds across two timelines and locations, telling the story of freelance music journalist Dan O’Toole (Jim Sturgess) and debut novelist Alison Connor (Teresa Palmer) who were teenage sweethearts growing up in Sheffield in the 1980s. Dan and Alison’s younger selves are played by newcomer Rory Walton-Smith and Florence Hunt, respectively.

In the present day, Dan gets a blast from the past when his publisher friend Duncan (Alexis Rodney) sends him a link to the book that Alison, now living in Sydney, Australia, has published and is fast becoming an international bestseller. Later, out of curiosity Dan does an internet search on Alison and sends her a friend request on Facebook. When she replies, they begin a conversation of sorts, that once again starts with music – exchanging Spotify links to memorable and significant tracks from their shared past.

Both are now married. Alison to successful, controlling surgeon Michael (Ben Lawson) and Dan to Katja (Sara Soulié), an academic who is slightly dismissive of her husband’s career, often reminding him that she has effectively subsidised his writing for the past two decades. For both couples there are subtle points of tension in their marriages which feel corrosive and unlikely to be resolved.

In the flashback scenes to 1989 we see the sweet, tentative, soul-matey romance between Dan and Alison develop, through their shared love of music and poetry. Dan makes a mix tape for Alison and she returns the compliment. While they grow ever closer, there are some things that Alison is hiding from Dan – the grim reality of her home life: father long out of the picture, she and her older brother live with their selfish, alcoholic mother whose abusive boyfriend they are forced to tolerate. Dan’s home life is the exact opposite with happily married parents (Helen Behan and Mark O’Halloran) welcoming Alison into their home.