TV Pick of the Week: Patience - review by Yvette Huddleston

Patience Evans (Ella Maisy Purvis) and Detective Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser). Picture: Channel 4/Eagle Eye Drama/Charlie Clift

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on a French-Belgian co-production, Astrid et Raphaëlle, this new police procedural, set and filmed in York, stars Ella Maisy Purvis as a young autistic woman who works as an archivist in the criminal records office.

Diligent, hard-working and focussed, Patience Evans (Purvis) is an asset to the department but occasionally gets into trouble with her manager for taking it upon herself to point out to her police colleagues patterns that she has noticed when she has been going through files. This is how Grace comes to the attention of DI Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser) who is tasked with investigating an unusual case. A man who seemed apparently happy with life – he is a successful doctor, happily married and planning for retirement – drives his car up to the top storey of a car park, douses himself with fuel and sets himself on fire. Shortly before this event, he withdrew £8,000 in cash from his bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Metcalf and her team puzzle over motivation and struggle to make sense of what happened, Patience supplies her with files of other similar cases that were dismissed as suicide but on closer examination could be something else entirely. Patience suggests that from her research looking at the notes in each case, the men seemed to be in some sort of trance-like state shortly before their deaths and could have been drugged with scopolamine, a substance that induces suggestibility.

Detective Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser) in Patience. Channel 4

Metcalf then recruits the initially reluctant Patience to her investigating team. She recognises that the young woman has a great deal to offer, although her boss (Mark Benton) takes a while to be convinced. With Patience on board though, the investigation begins to move forward and the team begin to uncover stronger links between the current case and other cold cases.