TV Pick of the Week: Patience - review by Yvette Huddleston
Based on a French-Belgian co-production, Astrid et Raphaëlle, this new police procedural, set and filmed in York, stars Ella Maisy Purvis as a young autistic woman who works as an archivist in the criminal records office.
Diligent, hard-working and focussed, Patience Evans (Purvis) is an asset to the department but occasionally gets into trouble with her manager for taking it upon herself to point out to her police colleagues patterns that she has noticed when she has been going through files. This is how Grace comes to the attention of DI Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser) who is tasked with investigating an unusual case. A man who seemed apparently happy with life – he is a successful doctor, happily married and planning for retirement – drives his car up to the top storey of a car park, douses himself with fuel and sets himself on fire. Shortly before this event, he withdrew £8,000 in cash from his bank.
As Metcalf and her team puzzle over motivation and struggle to make sense of what happened, Patience supplies her with files of other similar cases that were dismissed as suicide but on closer examination could be something else entirely. Patience suggests that from her research looking at the notes in each case, the men seemed to be in some sort of trance-like state shortly before their deaths and could have been drugged with scopolamine, a substance that induces suggestibility.
Metcalf then recruits the initially reluctant Patience to her investigating team. She recognises that the young woman has a great deal to offer, although her boss (Mark Benton) takes a while to be convinced. With Patience on board though, the investigation begins to move forward and the team begin to uncover stronger links between the current case and other cold cases.
The narrative also gives us an insight into Patience’s inner life and her background. The daughter of a police detective, she became interested in forensics from an early age, looking through her father’s files. Since her father’s death she has been living with her godfather Douglas Gilmour (Adrian Rawlins), a retired detective who is able to give Metcalf some guidance on how best to work with Patience. The twisting plot is cleverly constructed and moves along at a cracking pace, keeping the viewer engaged throughout. Purvis and Fraser both give strong, believable characterisations and their relationship, both professional and personal, is nicely developed by the sensitive script.