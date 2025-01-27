TV Pick of the Week: Playing Nice - review by Yvette Huddleston

James Norton as Pete Riley in Playing Nice. Picture: ITV

Adapted by Grace Ofori-Attah from JP Delaney’s best-selling novel of the same name, this tense four-part psychological thriller tackles some thorny, complicated issues.

Set in Cornwall, the story centres on two couples who are brought together after the shocking discovery that their nursery-age young sons, born three years ago in the same hospital, were somehow swapped at birth. We meet successful restaurateur-chef Maddie (Niamh Algar) and former journalist Pete (James Norton) who is now a stay-at-home dad, the parents of Theo. They are a warm, loving family of three and Pete and Theo have a particularly strong bond. However, it transpires that the biological parents of Theo are actually wealthy businessman Miles (James McArdle) and his former artist wife Lucy (Jessica Brown Findlay) who have been bringing up David, Maddie and Pete’s biological son.

It is an awful lot of difficult, emotionally disorienting, information for the two couples to process. Both sets of parents feel strongly connected to the child that they have been looking after and following an initial meeting between the two couples, they agree that they will keep the child they are bringing and arrange reciprocal visiting rights to their biological son. It seems like the best option to minimize disruption for each family and particularly for the two children involved.

Niamh Algar as Maddie Riley in Playing Nice. Picture: ITV

The two couples begin to spend time together – often at Miles and Lucy’s enormous architect-designed house – and Miles in particular seems very keen that they get to know each other better, even suggesting a joint holiday. Pete and Miles appear to be getting along quite well, but Maddie is more wary and also senses some reticence from Lucy. We learn that Maddie suffered severe postnatal depression, a fact later used against her by the manipulative and increasingly sinister Miles, the kind of entitled alpha male who is used to getting his own way. It becomes apparent that Miles will not be ‘playing nice’ at all when he gets a lawyer and informs Maddie and Pete that he will be applying to get custody of both Theo and David…