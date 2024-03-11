This Danish prison drama starts from a place of high tension and just keeps ramping it up. It opens with a group of prison guards, all in full riot gear, training for a scenario where the prison has been taken over by the inmates and the team have to lockdown each wing, combat violence and unrest and re-establish order.

The weariness with which the staff approach the training exercise is understandable. Their challenging work is made much harder by a lack of funding, poor conditions and understaffing. As a result of these factors a handful of powerful criminals and their heavies effectively run certain sections of the prison, including arranging for regular deliveries of drugs for the inmates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first episode we meet keen new recruit Sammi (Youssef Wayne Hvidtfeldt) who wants to “make a difference” – his jaded veteran colleagues Henrik (David Dencik) and prison governor Gert (Charlotte Fich) react to this with wry smiles and almost-pity in their eyes. We also meet dependable Miriam (Sofie Gråbøl) who takes Sammi under her wing.

Henrik (David Dencik), Miriam (Sofie Gråbøl), Gert (Charlotte Fich), Sammi (Youssef Wayne Hvidtfeldt) in Prisoner. Picture: BBC/Rikke Tørholm Kofoed/NRK/SVT/Yle/RUV/Danni Riddertoft

The prison is a tinderbox as it is, then comes the news that the government is planning to build a brand-new prison and in order to fund the project, will be closing one of three other major prisons. Gert tells her staff off the record that their prison is on the list and under threat of closure if they don’t improve their record in terms of cracking down on drug use and violence. They are obliged to increase their unannounced searches of cells, to find drugs, weapons and phones.

Gert knows that this zero-tolerance policy is a simplistic approach and that it will increase the probability of violence against her staff and between rival gangs. Needless to say, those on the frontline are not listened to, especially where political capital is to be gained in an election year. Inspectors arrive to observe daily operations and to interview staff.