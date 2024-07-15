TV Pick of the Week: Remembering Gene Wilder
This feature-length documentary about Gene Wilder, who died in 2016, is a must-see for fans of the comic actor’s work, and for those less familiar with him it is an interesting and insightful celebration of his life and career.
Probably best known for his role as the titular character in the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Wilder’s career was primarily in comic movies but he was also a writer and filmmaker and actually started out as a dramatic stage actor. Born Jerome Silberman in Milwaukee in 1933, Wilder first became interested in acting at the age of 11 when he saw his sister performing on stage. He attended drama classes as a young teenager and appears to have been quite certain from then on that he would pursue a career as a professional actor.
One of his early roles was in a Broadway production of Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage and Her Children, starring Anne Bancroft. That led to one of the most important and fruitful collaborations of Wilder’s career. Bancroft introduced him to her then boyfriend, later husband, filmmaker Mel Brooks who cast him in the project he was working on at the time – The Producers. The film became a huge hit and Wilder’s performance as nervous accountant propelled him into the movie spotlight. He went on to make several films with Brooks and later formed a successful on-screen comedy partnership with Richard Pryor in Silver Streak, Stir Crazy, Hear No Evil, See No Evil and Another You.
Director Ron Frank uses Wilder’s own voice as narrator for much of the running-time – taken from the audio book recording of his memoir – and if at first it is a little disconcerting, it does, of course, intensify the feeling of his gentle presence.
There are contributions from a range of people who worked with Wilder – most notably the sprightly nonagenarian Brooks who recalls fondly their close friendship and their collaborations on The Producers, the comedy Western Blazing Saddles and horror spoof Young Frankenstein. There was clearly a lot of laughter and joy over the years and Brooks also movingly talks of his sadness at Wilder’s decline towards the end of his life due to Alzheimer’s disease. Others who share their recollections of Wilder include his widow Karen Boyer, Richard Pryor’s daughter and singer-songwriter Harry Connick Jr. The overall impression we are left with is of a kind, caring, complex, talented and very funny man.