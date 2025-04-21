TV Pick of the Week: Reunion - review by Yvette Huddleston
This ground-breaking drama seamlessly integrates British Sign Language and spoken English for a powerful story of revenge and redemption.
Daniel Brennan (Matthew Gurney) is a Deaf man who is released from prison having served a long sentence for killing his childhood friend Ray (Ace Mahbaz). He confessed to the murder but has never explained why he did it. During his spell in jail Brennan’s wife died, and he is hoping to reconnect with his now grown-up daughter Carly (Lara Peake), although that might prove difficult as she is reluctant to spend time with him.
Meanwhile Ray’s widow Christine (Anne-Marie Duff) and her daughter Miri (Rose Ayling-Ellis) are desperate for answers from Brennan about the death of their beloved husband and father. And Christine’s new boyfriend Stephen (Eddie Marsan), an ex-police officer, is keen to help them and look after them.
Gurney, who is Deaf, is a charismatic presence at the centre of the action, giving an intense and often very moving portrayal of a man on the edge, tormented by guilt about Ray’s tragic death but also haunted by terrible past events that are hinted at in flashback. There are undisclosed reasons for his barely suppressed rage which gradually revealed through the carefully constructed storytelling. As he tries to find some kind of closure, he inadvertently breaks some of the conditions of his probation and risks going back to jail.
The script, written by Sheffield-born screenwriter William Mager, who is Deaf, touches on the isolation that members of the deaf community can often feel in a hearing world that is not responsive to their needs. In the opening sequence, for example, as Brennan goes through his exit interview from prison with his probation officer Anna (Olive Gray), it becomes clear that it is a pointless exercise as she has forgotten to book a BSL interpreter.
While the narrative on one level explores the specifics of Brennan’s experience as a member of the Deaf community, overall it is a universal story about breakdowns in communication of different kinds and the damaging effects of secrets and lies. It is also about second chances and how the trauma of the past, unless it is faced and dealt with, continues to impact on the present. Produced by Sheffield-based Warp Films, who were also behind the Netflix series Adolescence, the production is television drama of the very best kind – empathetic, thought-provoking and full of humanity.