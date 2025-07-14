TV Pick of the Week: Scrublands: Silver - review by Yvette Huddleston

Luke Arnold as Martin Scarsden in Scrublands: Silver. Picture: BBC/Easy Tiger Productions/David Dare Parker

The first series of the Australian crime drama Scrublands aired a couple of years ago. Based on a bestselling novel by Chris Hammer, it told the story of a bizarre smalltown shooting in which a priest shot and killed several members of his congregation before turning the gun on himself.

Sydney Morning Herald investigative reporter Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) was sent a year after the event to write an anniversary piece on the incident, which was still unsolved, and uncovered the truth behind the events. This time round, Scarsden gets unintentionally caught up in a similarly perplexing case. After completing a long book tour, he decides to return to his hometown of Port Silver for a rest and recuperation at the local yoga retreat Hummingbirds. However, his stay in the place where he grew up – and left suddenly 25 years previously – turns out not to be quite as relaxing as he hoped it would be.

He is looking forward to meeting up with his girlfriend Mandy (Bella Heathcote) and her baby son in Port Silver after being away for a few weeks. As he is driving over there he receives a phone call from his childhood friend Jasper (Hamish Michael) who he hasn’t been in touch with or spoken to in the quarter century since he left. Jasper says that he really needs to see him and speak to him about something. He sounds stressed and agitated but won’t explain why over the phone and asks Martin to come straight to his house. Upon arrival at Jasper’s place, Martin finds his old friend dead on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood. Then Mandy appears, holding a carving knife with her hands covered in blood…

