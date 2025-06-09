TV Pick of the Week: Secrets We Keep - review by Yvette Huddleston

Secrets We Keep. Picture: Netflix

Set in a prosperous suburb of Copenhagen, this unsettling Danish crime thriller certainly keeps the viewer engaged throughout its cleverly plotted, carefully structured six episodes.

Wealthy couple Cecilie (Marie Bach Hansen) and Mike (Simon Sears) live a seemingly perfect life in their huge, well-appointed home. Both have successful careers and busy lives. They have two children – young teenage son Viggo (Lukas Zaperka) and a toddler daughter. Like many families of their status and wealth, Cecilie and Mike employ an au pair from the Philippines, Angel (Excel Busano), who they rely on for childcare and housekeeping duties. Cecilie prides herself on her relationship with Angel and treating her as a member of the family.

Cecilie and Mike’s neighbours and good friends are high-flying, super-rich businessman Rasmus (Lars Ranthe) and his wife Katarina (Danica Curcic). Mike also has a professional connection with Rasmus, acting as his legal advisor. Rasmus and Katarina have a teenage son Oscar (Frode Bilde Rønsholt) who is at school with Viggo and they also employ an au pair from the Philippines, Ruby (Donna Levkovski). The two couples enjoy evenings together at each other’s homes. After supper one evening, Ruby confides to Cecilie that she doesn’t think she can stay at Rasmus and Katarina’s anymore and asks for her help. She seems quite distressed, but Cecilie tells her she can’t intervene and advises her to express her concerns to her employers. The following morning Ruby has disappeared.

Instead of calling the police, Rasmus and Katarina decide to wait and see if Ruby returns later. Despite her misgivings, and Angel’s pleading that the police should be informed, Cecilie does nothing initially. However, as another day passes, she becomes uneasy about when the police are finally informed, she does – eventually – tell them that she knew that Ruby was unhappy. She also does some investigating of her own as she begins to wonder whether in fact Rasmus and Katarina might have something to do with Ruby’s disappearance.