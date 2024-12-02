TV Pick of the Week: Shetland - review by Yvette Huddleston

Alison O'Donnell as DI Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh in Shetland. Picture: BBC/Silverprint Pictures/Anne Binckebanck.

The second series of Shetland, following the departure in 2022 of Douglas Henshall who had played DI Jimmy Perez for nearly ten years, gets into its stride and further develops the new partnership of DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) and Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh (Alison O’Donnell), newly promoted to detective inspector.

This time the duo and their team are investigating the murder of a local woman, Annie Bett (Sarah MacGillivray), a friend of Tosh’s. At a social event the night before her death Annie had mentioned to Tosh that she wanted to talk to her about something, to ask her advice. They arrange to meet for coffee the following morning, but by that time Annie and her young son Noah (Jacob Ferguson) have disappeared, as has Annie’s estranged husband, local businessman Ian Bett (Robert Jack).

As they scour the island to try and track them down, there are few clues as to the missing family’s whereabouts. Then Noah is spotted by a worker at a remote farm – he is clearly in shock and has blood on his clothes. Eventually Annie’s body is found in a house that Ian had begun renovating – she has been shot, and in another room of the property is the body of a young Frenchman Anton Bergen (Leeroy Boone). Calder and Tosh then try to find the connection between the two victims. For Tosh the case all feels very personal and since Ian, now a prime suspect, is a close friend of her partner Donnie (Angus Miller), it puts a bit of a strain on her relationship.

Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder and Alison O'Donnell as DI Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh in Shetland. Picture: BBC/Silverprint Pictures/Anne Binckebanck.

Meanwhile someone from Annie’s past arrives on the island. Oxford University Mathematics professor Euan Rossi (Ian Hart) turns up explaining he had received a voicemail message from his former student Annie in which she sounded distressed. Calder is initially suspicious of him but he provides some interesting and useful information about Annie, her gift for maths and the work she was doing in London before moving back to Shetland where she grew up. It could be that she was involved in something that might have put her life at risk.