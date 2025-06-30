TV Pick of the Week: Sirens - review by Yvette Huddleston

Milly Alcock as Simone and Julianne Moore as Michaela in Sirens. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Fantastically addictive viewing, this five-part series features a brilliant performance from the always watchable Julianne Moore.

She plays the unnervingly serene Michaela Kell – or Kiki if you are part of her close circle – an ultra-rich raptor conservationist and socialite who lives in a palatial home on the coast with her hedge fund billionaire husband Peter (Kevin Bacon). Michaela has built a kind of cult-like following of similarly well-married, bored and wealthy local housewives who listen to her every word and help her in her fundraising endeavours.

Her perky young personal assistant Simone (Milly Alcock) is entranced by her and does everything to make Michaela’s life beautiful and smooth-running. She handles her schedules and issues stern instructions to the staff – all of whom have signed NDAs and are quietly contemptuous of their haughty boss. Simone has not been entirely truthful to Kiki about her own background, which is much humbler than she has let on. She is also involved in a secret relationship with Peter’s best friend Ethan (Glenn Howerton) who lives in a neighbouring mansion.

Meghann Fahy as Devon, Milly Alcock as Simone in episode Sirens. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Then one day, just as Kiki and Simone are preparing for a lavish fundraising event, Simone’s older sister Devon (Meghann Fahy) turns up. She is a recovering alcoholic juggling working full-time as a waitress with looking after their father who has dementia. After a particularly hard day and frustrated by the fact that Simone does not answer her calls asking for help, she decides to take some action. The last straw is when a fancy fruit basket arrives from Simone, as some kind of consolation prize. Devon gets on a bus intent on a showdown with her sister.