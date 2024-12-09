TV Pick of the Week: State of Happiness - review by Yvette Huddleston

Herman Flesvig as Sture Movik, Anne Regine Ellingsæter as Anna Hellevik Kay, Malene Wadel as Toril Torstensen, Paal Herman Ims as Christian Nyman in State of Happiness. Picture: Maipo Film_NRK

This classy Norwegian drama exploring the oil industry boom that started in the country in Stavanger in the late 1960s returns for a third series. The first began in 1968 and looked at how the changes affected the lives of a group of young people, the second followed them into the 1970s and we now catch up with them in 1987.

Bright, ambitious Anna (Anne Regine Ellingsæter) is now a widowed single mother of two after the death of her husband in an oil rig disaster at the end of series two. She is a little bored by her job but then she gets the opportunity to work alongside Sture (Herman Flesvig), a friend of her rig worker brother Rein (Ole Christoffer Ertvaag), who has set up his own company Kompromat creating automated machinery for the oil industry. The business has the potential to make a lot of money but Sture needs a safe pair of hands to run the sales and marketing side of things. Anna takes on the role and is soon helping to develop the company and manages to put it in the running to secure a lucrative government oil rig contract, although there are a few teething problems with the equipment.

Meanwhile Christian (Paal Herman Ims), heir to the Nyman shipping company, and co-founder with his best friend Martin (Mads Sjøgård Pettersen) of his own diving company is experiencing troubles of his own. He needs to make some big capital investments to buy the latest equipment – essential for ensuring the safety of his divers – but his father Fredrik (Per Kjerstad) refuses to help, partly because he wants his son to take over the running of the family firm so that he can retire. Christian feels it is imperative to secure the necessary safety equipment especially after Martin suffers a serious seizure during a simulated pressure test.

