Territory. (L to R) Philippa Northeast as Susie Lawson, Anna Torv as Emily Lawson in Territory.

This gripping new Australian drama set on a cattle station in the vast desert outback of the Northern Territory has plenty of meaty themes and interesting narrative strands to keep you engaged. It has been described as a kind of ‘Succession in the outback’ – the family dynamics are pretty toxic – but it also has a flavour of the 1970s and 80s hit series Dallas and Dynasty.

The Lawson family’s Marianne Station, the world’s largest cattle station, is headed up by tough patriarch Colin (Robert Taylor) who is still holding onto the reins of power, but looking towards the future and favouring his youngest son Daniel (Jake Ryan) as his eventual successor. On the day of an important muster the normally dependable Daniel mysteriously doesn’t show. It transpires that he has had a terrible accident. Having been badly injured in a fall from his horse, he is attacked by a pack of dingoes. With the heir apparent dead, Colin needs to decide who might take on the task of running the family business.

The options are his alcoholic eldest son Graham (Michael Dorman) who he doesn’t rate and who he has bullied for most of his life. Graham’s wife Emily (Anna Torv) is eminently capable of running the station, but Colin has never approved of her, mainly because she is the daughter of a rival business family who he considers thieves. Graham’s son from his first marriage Marshall (Sam Corlett) is a possibility but he has been estranged from the family for some time, and then there is Graham and Emily’s feisty daughter Susie (Philippa Northeast) who has big ambitions.

Territory. (L to R) Michael Dorman as Graham Lawson, Anna Torv as Emily Lawson in Territory.