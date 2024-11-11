TV Pick of the Week: Territory - review by Yvette Huddleston
This gripping new Australian drama set on a cattle station in the vast desert outback of the Northern Territory has plenty of meaty themes and interesting narrative strands to keep you engaged. It has been described as a kind of ‘Succession in the outback’ – the family dynamics are pretty toxic – but it also has a flavour of the 1970s and 80s hit series Dallas and Dynasty.
The Lawson family’s Marianne Station, the world’s largest cattle station, is headed up by tough patriarch Colin (Robert Taylor) who is still holding onto the reins of power, but looking towards the future and favouring his youngest son Daniel (Jake Ryan) as his eventual successor. On the day of an important muster the normally dependable Daniel mysteriously doesn’t show. It transpires that he has had a terrible accident. Having been badly injured in a fall from his horse, he is attacked by a pack of dingoes. With the heir apparent dead, Colin needs to decide who might take on the task of running the family business.
The options are his alcoholic eldest son Graham (Michael Dorman) who he doesn’t rate and who he has bullied for most of his life. Graham’s wife Emily (Anna Torv) is eminently capable of running the station, but Colin has never approved of her, mainly because she is the daughter of a rival business family who he considers thieves. Graham’s son from his first marriage Marshall (Sam Corlett) is a possibility but he has been estranged from the family for some time, and then there is Graham and Emily’s feisty daughter Susie (Philippa Northeast) who has big ambitions.
Marshall is actually involved in some pretty dodgy projects, such as stealing protected alligator eggs, tagging along with a couple of con artists and making a living out of their scams. He hasn’t spoken to his father or stepmother for months but does come back home for his uncle Daniel’s funeral. It’s clear from the outset, it’s going to be a tricky reunion. There is an incredibly tense dinner scene in which some festering resentments are aired and feelings run high throughout. The slick script skilfully maintains the dramatic tension and the performances are all top-quality, enhanced by a classy supporting cast that includes Clarence Ryan as Indigenous station owner and cattleman Nolan Brannock, a sympathetic childhood friend of the troubled Graham, and Hamilton Morris as wise Indigenous elder Uncle Bryce.