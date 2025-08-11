TV Pick of the Week: The Assassin - review by Yvette Huddleston

Keeley Hawes as Julie in The Assassin. Picture: THE ASSASSIN 2025 © Prime Video/Two Brothers Pictures/Des Willie.

Keeley Hawes has a lot of fun playing in this fast-paced action thriller as former hired killer Julie who has long since retired to a quieter life on a picturesque Greek island.

Unfortunate timing means that just as her adult son Edward (Freddie Highmore), a journalist, arrives for a visit, Julie is contacted by her handler Damian – who she hasn’t heard from in years – to carry out one last hit. Making an excuse to leave her isolated cottage high up on a hillside, she heads off to carry out the hit, but then has a moment of doubt just before pulling the trigger – there is something odd about the communication she received from Damian… she figures out it wasn’t actually him who contacted her and she stands down. Lucky that she does, as it transpires later she has a previously unknown connection to the young woman she was supposed to assassinate.

Meanwhile Edward has some questions he wants answered – raised by his single mother, he is keen to know who his father is, information that Julie has resolutely refused to give him. He is soon to discover that there are a lot of things about his mother’s life and work that are a mystery to him. He gets some clues when at a local wedding that they both attend, a sniper starts shooting to which Julie responds in a clinical and professional manner, though sadly not before several people have sadly been killed. Realising that she was the target, Julie is then forced to go on the run, with Edward in tow – as well as the local butcher Luka (Gerald Kyd) – and try to find out who is behind this.

Freddie Highmore as Edward and Keeley Hawes as Julie in The Assassin. Picture: THE ASSASSIN 2025 © Prime Video/Two Brothers Pictures/Des Willie.

That involves initially trying to get to Albania by hijacking a luxury yacht belonging to Kayla (Shalom Brune-Franklin) – who Julie recognises as the young woman she was supposed to assassinate – and her brother Ezra (Devon Terrell). They are the offspring of super-wealthy businessman Aaron Cross (Alan Dale) who runs a mining company and who is being blackmailed by his former head of IT, a Dutch man called Jasper (David Dencik), who, in another plot strand, is stuck in a Libyan prison.