Cush Jumbo as Frances Cairnes, Jared Harris as George Rattery and Billy Howle as Nigel Strangeways in The Beast Must Die on ITVX. Picture: ITV/New Regency Television International/Scott Free

This atmospheric five-part crime drama, adapted by Gaby Chiappe from a Nicholas Blake novel, stars Cush Jumbo as bereaved mother Frances Cairnes whose six-year-old son was killed in a hit and run accident while they were holidaying on the Isle of Wight.

Three months after the accident, the local police have still not tracked down the culprit and grief-stricken Frances decides to take leave of absence from her teaching post and conduct her own covert investigations under the guise of doing research for a crime novel she tells colleagues she is planning to write. Her avowed intention is to find the driver of the car and kill them. She rents an apartment on the south coast a ferry ride away from the island and heads over on day trips, uncovering clues and following leads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before long she has identified and befriended a key witness – aspiring actress and hospitality event worker Lena (Mia Tomlinson) – who is sister-in-law to prime suspect wealthy businessman George Rattery (Jared Harris). Frances convinces Lena she is a novelist researching a novel that features a young woman much like herself – working in the gig-economy while trying to make it as an actor. Before long she is invited to dinner at Rattery’s palatial family home that he shares with his wife, Lena’s fragile sister Viv (Maeve Dermody), his waspish older sister, the inappropriately named Joy (Geraldine James) and his vulnerable, awkward teenage son Phil (Barney Sayburn). It is a supremely dysfunctional family with the arrogant, entitled George ruling the roost by bullying and undermining his wife and son at every turn, with ample assistance from his poisonous sibling.

Cush Jumbo as Frances Cairnes in The Beast Must Die on ITVX. Picture: ITV/New Regency Television International/Scott Free

While Frances is building her case against Rattery and plotting her violent revenge, a legitimate investigation is underway led by newly arrived detective Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle) who after the murder of a colleague has relocated from London to try and escape the PTSD he has been suffering as a result. Strangeways’ re-investigations reveal that the initial enquiries led by his (now deceased) predecessor were inadequate at best and suspiciously poor at worst. Then he discovers a connection to Rattery.