TV Pick of the Week: The Better Sister - review by Yvette Huddleston

Elizabeth Banks as Nicky and Jessica Biel as Chloe in The Better Sister. Picture: Amazon Content Services LLC/Jojo Whilden. All Rights Reserved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is an unnerving sense of unease in this slick, polished thriller set in the well-appointed palatial homes, manicured lives and high-flying social circles of the rich and famous.

Jessica Biel plays Chloe, editor of glossy magazine The Real Thing, who appears to have a perfect life – successful career, wealthy, loving corporate lawyer husband Adam (Corey Stoll), a sweet teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan), two beautiful homes, one in Manhattan and another upstate in the Hamptons – but then things start to unravel. After attending a lavish party at a friend’s place, she drives back home late at night and finds her husband dead on the living room floor in a pool of blood. He appears to have been stabbed several times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a state of shock, covered in blood from trying to revive her husband, she calls the police and is then taken away for questioning by detectives Nancy Guildry (Kim Dickens) and Matt Bowen (Bobby Naderi). She is appears to them to be a prime suspect but is discounted, although we have seen her hide a penknife she had in her car and also dispose of a second mobile phone. Eventually, the police alight on Ethan as the probable perpetrator. Running along in the background is the revelation of the family’s complex set-up. Ethan is actually the biological son of Chloe’s estranged older sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks), a recovering alcoholic and also Adam’s first wife.

The two sisters, whose relationship inevitably is pretty strained, are thrown back together while the investigation is ongoing as Nicky is still Ethan’s legal guardian and because he is a minor, she needs to be around to care and advocate for him. Chloe and Nicky are forced to call a truce and confront their demons – gradually uncovered in a series of flashbacks to their traumatic childhood.