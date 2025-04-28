TV Pick of the Week: The Breakthrough - review by Yvette Huddleston

Breakthrough. (L to R) Mattias Nordkvist as Per, Peter Eggers as John in Breakthrough. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This four-part Swedish crime drama, thoughtful, slow-paced and brilliantly acted by an ensemble cast, is a sensitive, fictionalised retelling of a tragic true story.

In the city of Linköping in southern Sweden a horrific double murder took place in October 2004. A young boy, here called Adnan, who was on his way to school was attacked by an assailant with a knife and a 56-year-old woman, named Gunilla, who tried to intervene was also stabbed. Both victims, whose names have been changed for the purposes of the dramatization, died of their wounds. A caption at the beginning of each episode explains that this is the most extensive criminal investigation in Swedish history. Based on a non-fiction book by journalist Anna Bodin and genealogist Peter Sjölund, the series tells the story of how the case was eventually solved, 16 years later, using a DNA profiling technique known as forensic genetic genealogy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chief investigating officer John Sundin (Peter Eggers) is at first optimistic that the murderer will be quickly arrested as there is a witness, a woman who came upon the horrific scene as the killer was absconding. Sundin promises Adnan’s heartbroken parents and Gunilla’s grieving husband that he will find the murderer and bring them to justice. However, the witness is so traumatized by the incident that while she can remember that it was a young white man and what he was wearing she cannot recall his face or other identifying clues. A hypnotherapist is brought in to help which unlocks some more detail and a photofit is issued.

Breakthrough. (L to R) Peter Eggers as John, Mattias Nordkvist as Per in Breakthrough. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Forensic evidence from the scene doesn’t lead to any definitive DNA match and so the team begin a programme of swabbing local men between the ages of 15 and 30. This throws up no new leads. Years pass as Sundin as his team doggedly continue to try and track down the perpetrator. Then Sundin reads about genealogist Per Skogvist (Mattias Nordkvist) who has developed a new form of DNA profiling that he believes could help in police work. He is brought on board, just as Sundin’s bosses are threatening to close down the investigation. Skogvist’s expertise and commitment finally help the police to track down the killer.