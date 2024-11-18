Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in The Diplomat. Picture: Netflix

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given the outcome of the recent US election, this classy political drama, with a storyline that touches on rogue operators in the White House and elsewhere, seems very timely.

The first series, which aired last year, introduced us to Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), newly appointed US ambassador to the UK. She arrived in post at a tricky time, just after a British aircraft carrier had been attacked in the Middle East, resulting in the deaths of many onboard and causing international tension, especially with Iran, the suspected perpetrators. There had also been mention that Russia could possibly be involved in some way too. Her task in unpicking all that was not helped by the behaviour of her semi-estranged husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), himself a former ambassador, who can’t help meddling. That ultimately led to an explosive end to the first season – with Hal and two of Kate’s close colleagues caught in the crossfire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time round she and her team have further investigations to conduct to find out who planted the bomb that injured her husband and co-workers. Irascible Conservative Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) has a lot to say about the incident, blaming the Russians and taking immediate, unequivocal action that makes matters worse, but increases his own popularity rating. However, Kate and her CIA station chief Eidra Park (Ali Ahn) uncover damaging information in relation to Trowbridge’s right-wing ally and mentor Margaret Roylin (Celia Imrie) which may also implicate him.

David Gyasi and Keri Russell in The Diplomat. Picture: Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2024.

Meanwhile Kate is trying to get the British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) on side. Dennison is not a fan of Trowbridge and seeks to turn the party away from the ultra-right-wing path it appears to be set on. Wyler and Dennison’s working relationship is complicated by the fact that there is an undeniable attraction between them – which they had previously almost acted upon.