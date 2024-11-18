TV Pick of the Week: The Diplomat - review by Yvette Huddleston
Given the outcome of the recent US election, this classy political drama, with a storyline that touches on rogue operators in the White House and elsewhere, seems very timely.
The first series, which aired last year, introduced us to Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), newly appointed US ambassador to the UK. She arrived in post at a tricky time, just after a British aircraft carrier had been attacked in the Middle East, resulting in the deaths of many onboard and causing international tension, especially with Iran, the suspected perpetrators. There had also been mention that Russia could possibly be involved in some way too. Her task in unpicking all that was not helped by the behaviour of her semi-estranged husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), himself a former ambassador, who can’t help meddling. That ultimately led to an explosive end to the first season – with Hal and two of Kate’s close colleagues caught in the crossfire.
This time round she and her team have further investigations to conduct to find out who planted the bomb that injured her husband and co-workers. Irascible Conservative Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) has a lot to say about the incident, blaming the Russians and taking immediate, unequivocal action that makes matters worse, but increases his own popularity rating. However, Kate and her CIA station chief Eidra Park (Ali Ahn) uncover damaging information in relation to Trowbridge’s right-wing ally and mentor Margaret Roylin (Celia Imrie) which may also implicate him.
Meanwhile Kate is trying to get the British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) on side. Dennison is not a fan of Trowbridge and seeks to turn the party away from the ultra-right-wing path it appears to be set on. Wyler and Dennison’s working relationship is complicated by the fact that there is an undeniable attraction between them – which they had previously almost acted upon.
As the machinations of UK domestic politics begin to muddy international relations, Wyler’s diplomatic skills are tested to the limit. She is also caring for her husband as he recovers and appears to be trying to give their marriage another chance. In addition, the White House is still considering her as a potential candidate for Vice President as the current incumbent, Grace Penn (Allison Janney), is looking to step down. Created by Debora Cahn, a writer on The West Wing, Homeland and Grey’s Anatomy, this is of the same high quality, delivering pacy, complex and intelligent storytelling.