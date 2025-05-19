TV Pick of the Week: The Four Seasons - review by Yvette Huddleston
The many and varied talents of the wonderful Tina Fey are showcased in this excellent eight-part comedy-drama series. Fey co-wrote the script, based on the 1981 Alan Alda film of the same name, and also stars as one of the main characters.
The narrative which, as the title suggests, takes place over the course of one year taking in the four seasons, follows a group of three middle-aged couples, friends for decades as they go on a series of eventful vacations together. All now in their 50s, four times a year they go away for the weekend, to catch up, bicker good naturedly and reminisce about their college days.
It kicks off in the spring as they gather at a lovely lakeside property. Fey plays Kate, practical, slightly uptight and a natural organiser, who is married to kind-hearted, chaotic Jack (Will Forte); they are joined by gentle, unassuming Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver) and her husband of 25 years Nick (Steve Carrell), a successful, confident businessman, and cool, charming Danny (Colman Domingo) and his good-natured Italian husband Claude (Marco Calvani). The opening two episodes set up a troubling scenario that then reverberates throughout the rest of the series.
On a hike in the woods, Nick reveals to Danny and Jack that he has been unhappy for some time and is planning to leave Anne. Meanwhile Anne, unknown to the rest of the group, has organised a surprise event – a ceremony to renew her and Nick’s marriage vows, to which she has invited many people. The friends then have the dilemma of whether they should warn Nick, who has been sent off on a spurious errand to buy bagels, of what he will find on his return.
The next vacation has a very different feel to it. This time Nick brings along his new girlfriend, 32-year-old dental hygienist Ginny (Erika Henningsen) who he met recently, although Kate has her doubts that the relationship is quite as new as Nick claims it is. There are adjustments to be made, not least that Ginny, being of a different generation, doesn’t understand many of the references that crop up in conversation. Meanwhile the divorce rumbles on in the background and Danny has a health scare. Fey and her co-writers get the tone absolutely right. There are plenty of subtly witty and laugh-out-loud comic moments, delivered perfectly by the talented ensemble cast, as well as moving observations on love, mortality, friendship and marriage.