TV Pick of the Week: The Four Seasons - review by Yvette Huddleston

Marco Calvani as Claude, Colman Domingo as Danny, Tina Fey as Kate, and Will Forte as Jack in The Four Seasons. Picture: JON PACK/Netflix © 2024

The many and varied talents of the wonderful Tina Fey are showcased in this excellent eight-part comedy-drama series. Fey co-wrote the script, based on the 1981 Alan Alda film of the same name, and also stars as one of the main characters.

The narrative which, as the title suggests, takes place over the course of one year taking in the four seasons, follows a group of three middle-aged couples, friends for decades as they go on a series of eventful vacations together. All now in their 50s, four times a year they go away for the weekend, to catch up, bicker good naturedly and reminisce about their college days.

It kicks off in the spring as they gather at a lovely lakeside property. Fey plays Kate, practical, slightly uptight and a natural organiser, who is married to kind-hearted, chaotic Jack (Will Forte); they are joined by gentle, unassuming Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver) and her husband of 25 years Nick (Steve Carrell), a successful, confident businessman, and cool, charming Danny (Colman Domingo) and his good-natured Italian husband Claude (Marco Calvani). The opening two episodes set up a troubling scenario that then reverberates throughout the rest of the series.

Steve Carell as Nick, Kerri Kenney as Anne, Tina Fey as Kate, Colman Domingo as Danny, Marco Calvani as Claude, and Will Forte as Jack in The Four Seasons. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

On a hike in the woods, Nick reveals to Danny and Jack that he has been unhappy for some time and is planning to leave Anne. Meanwhile Anne, unknown to the rest of the group, has organised a surprise event – a ceremony to renew her and Nick’s marriage vows, to which she has invited many people. The friends then have the dilemma of whether they should warn Nick, who has been sent off on a spurious errand to buy bagels, of what he will find on his return.