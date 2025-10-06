TV Pick of the Week: The Girlfriend - review by Yvette Huddleston

Robin Wright in The Girlfriend. Picture: Amazon Content Services LLC.

Robin Wright directs and stars in this polished psychological thriller based on the bestselling novel by Michelle Frances which explores the different points of a complex emotional triangle.

Wright plays Laura, a wealthy American living in London with her millionaire businessman husband Howard (Waleed Zuaiter) and their son Daniel (Laurie Davidson), a bright young medic. Laura is a gallery owner whose busy life involves organising exhibitions that attract the rich and famous, swimming in her home pool, meeting friends for boozy lunches and enjoying all the privileges that her wealth and status give her. She also expends a lot of energy on her close relationship with her son. While the family of three seems on the surface to be happy, there is a sadness at the centre of it. A daughter lost in infancy casts a long shadow of unacknowledged grief and Laura and Howard’s open marriage is causing them to drift apart.

Then along comes Cherry (Olivia Cooke), Daniel’s new girlfriend who he appears to have fallen head over heels for. Cherry is an estate agent selling high-end apartments to the super rich. She comes from a very different background and initially you can forgive her for not being altogether honest about that when she meets her new boyfriend’s parents for the first time, especially as she has just overheard Laura and her best friend Isabella (Tanya Moodie) sniggering about her name. Cherry has to deal with that kind of snobbery at work too – she has just been passed over for promotion by a colleague who is not as talented or hard-working but she is better connected.

Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke in The Girlfriend. Picture: Amazon Content Services LLC.

Despite their initial misgivings, Laura and Howard welcome Cherry into their family as they can see how happy Daniel is. Then dark secrets from Cherry’s past start to emerge and as Laura digs deeper, she begins to wonder whether she is a gold-digging sociopath who could be dangerous. Or is that just Laura being weirdly over-protective of her son and letting her imagination run riot?