TV Pick of the Week: The Gold - review by Yvette Huddleston

The Gold (series 2) - Charlotte Spencer as Nicki Jennings, Tom Hughes as Logan Campbell, Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce, Sam Spruell as Charlie Miller, Tom Cullen as John Palmer. Picture:BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Des Willie/Cristina Ríos Bordón

The first series of The Gold, which aired in 2023 and told the story of the infamous 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery, rightly received glowing reviews across the board. Scripted by Neil Forsyth, it was top-quality drama featuring excellent performances from a classy cast. This second series is equally good, if not better.

The robbery, during which £26 million worth of gold bullion, diamonds and cash was stolen from a warehouse near Heathrow, was at the time the biggest in British criminal history. Police investigations went on for years and most of the gold was never recovered – partway through their enquiries the police realised they had been chasing only half of the haul. In this second series, set two years after the events of the first, Forsyth imagines what might have happened to it, once again using real-life figures and fictional characters.

As the series opens there is a very small team of detectives, headed up by Detective Superintendent Brian Boyce (Hugh Bonneville), still following leads. However, Boyce’s superiors are looking to shut down the investigation altogether as there has been no significant headway. Boyce manages to make his case to continue and DI Tony Brightwell (Emun Elliott) and DI Nicki Jennings (Charlotte Spencer) are also both keen to keep going; they are then joined by maverick detective Tony Lundy (Stephen Campbell Moore).

Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce in The Gold. Picture: BBC/Tannadice Pictures

One of the main suspects is John Palmer (Tom Cullen), the West Country gold merchant, who helped the Brink’s-Mat gang by smelting gold and selling it. He managed to escape conviction and has now relocated to Tenerife where he is running a time-share business through which he launders his ill-gotten gains. The police focus most of their attention on him, while also trying to track down Charlie Miller (Sam Spruell), a (fictional) south London villain recently released from prison who may know the whereabouts of a significant stash of the gold, possibly hidden somewhere in a Cornish tin mine.