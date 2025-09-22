TV Pick of the Week: The Guest - review by Yvette Huddleston

Eve Myles as Fran and Gabrielle Creevy as Ria in The Guest. Picture: BBC / Quay Street Productions / Julia Fullerton Batten

There is very little of the plot of this propulsive four-part Welsh crime thriller that stands up to much scrutiny but it will draw you in from the start and keep you on the edge of your seat throughout.

Scripted by Matthew Barry and directed by Ashley Way, it requires a certain amount of suspension of disbelief particularly once the twists begin to take ever more preposterous turns. However, approach it with an open mind and it is guaranteed that at the very least you will be entertained and thrilled. And there are plenty of jump-scares to keep you on your toes.

It opens with young cleaner Ria (Gabrielle Creevy) being fired from one of the several jobs she does because her employer has found someone who will work for less money. It’s a tough life and she is the main breadwinner in her domestic partnership with long-term boyfriend Lee (Sion Daniel Young) who is unemployed and doesn’t appear to be making much effort to find a job. They live in a flat that has illegally been sublet to them which makes Ria nervous.

Gabrielle Creevy as Ria in The Guest. Picture: BBC / Quay Street Productions / Jake Morley

Then one day, she is offered a job by glamorous business woman Fran (Eve Myles). She tells Ria she has recently lost her cleaner and could give her four days’ work at a much higher hourly rate than she has been used to. When Ria arrives for a trial shift at Fran’s stylish mansion, she thinks that she has finally found a bit of luck. It turns out that couldn’t be further from the truth. However, before she discovers some of the darker secrets of Fran’s life, Ria finds her new boss to be kind and attentive. She is sympathetic and a bit of a mother-figure. Ria confides that she has been alone, fending for herself since her mum died when she was just 16 and that had things been different, she would have liked to have travelled.