TV Pick of the Week: The Last Anniversary - review by Yvette Huddleston

Teresa Palmer as Sophie Honeywell and Miranda Richardson as Rose in The Last Anniversary. Picture: BBC/IFC Films

This intriguing Australian drama, adapted from a bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty, sets up a complex mystery that draws you in right from the beginning.

Set on the fictional Scribbly Gum Island, an attractive location not far from Sydney on the mainland, it focusses on one family who have a rather unusual connection with the place. In the 1960s a baby girl was abandoned there, apparently left behind by her parents who seemingly vanished into thin air. Various theories have been put forward – they either made the decision to leave or they were murdered.

The baby girl has grown up to be Enigma (Helen Thomson), now in her fifties, who still lives on the island alongside the two sisters Rose (Miranda Richardson) and Connie (Angela Punch McGregor) who found her as an infant and subsequently brought her up. The family have made a lucrative business out of the story of the Scribbly Gum Island baby, running tours around the various locations linked to the strange events and selling themed merchandise and baked goods.

The cast of The Last Anniversary. Picture: BBC/IFC Films

It all runs as a smooth operation with Enigma, a former actress, enjoying her time in the spotlight as tour guide and star attraction. Then the balance is upset when Connie dies and for some inexplicable reason leaves her house to Sophie (Teresa Palmer), her grandson’s ex-girlfriend, a journalist. Some members of the family – which also includes Connie’s kind daughter Margie (Susan Prior) and her philandering husband Ron (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), their daughter Veronika (Danielle Macdonald) and son Thomas (Charlie Garber), Sophie’s former flame – are, perhaps understandably, not happy about this. Also living nearby are Enigma’s daughter Grace (Claude Scott-Mitchell) and her partner Callum (Uli Latukefu) who have just had a baby. Grace seems to be suffering from postnatal depression but is not getting any support from her steely, self-absorbed mother.