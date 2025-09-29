TV Pick of the Week: The Newsreader - review by Yvette Huddleston

A scene from The Newsreader. Picture: BBC/Werner Film Productions/Lionsgate/EOne/Jane Zhang

The third, and sadly, final series of this excellent Australian drama, set in the world of 1980s broadcast news, is every bit as good as the first two.

Once again, we meet seasoned journalist and onetime news anchor Helen Norville (Anna Torv) and her younger colleague, and ex-partner, news reader Dale Jennings (Sam Reid). Both Helen and Dale are troubled in different ways and have secrets to hide that could affect their careers if they became public knowledge. Helen has had issues with her mental health throughout her life – and spent some time in a psychiatric hospital when she was a teenager – while Dale is gay, struggling with his sexuality and fearful of coming out.

At the end of the last series, we saw Helen leave to cover the 1988 US election, while Dale continued as main news anchor on News at Six. As this series opens, Helen has been enticed back to Australia by the promise of her own nightly show Public Eye, the first woman to have been offered such a contract, which she believes is going into a late-night slot. However, it soon becomes apparent that, in fact, the network chief wants it to air at 6, putting Helen in direct competition with Dale and her former colleagues.

Earlier series had covered major news stories of the 1980s such as the Aids crisis; the Challenger disaster; Chernobyl and the breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage and this time round Lockerbie, the Exxon Valdez disaster, the Tiananmen Square protests and the fall of the Berlin Wall are among the high-stakes stories that crop up and are chased. The way in which these breaking news events are incorporated into the main narrative, exploring the editorial decisions that are made, is very skilfully executed.