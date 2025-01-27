TV Pick of the Week: The Six Triple Eight - review by Yvette Huddleston
Based on real-life events, this tells the story of a US army corps of black women, the only such battalion to serve in Europe during the Second World War, who in 1945 were assigned the mission of sorting out a huge backlog of mail to and from American soldiers fighting overseas.
Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the film is a tribute to these indomitable women and their leader Major Charity Adams (played here by Kerry Washington). The narrative begins tangentially as we are introduced to Lena Derriecott (Ebony Obsidian), a high school student in Philadelphia whose childhood friend turned sweetheart Abram (Gregg Sulkin) is about to go to train as a pilot. He is deployed to the frontline in Europe and dies in a crash shortly after his arrival. Lena is heartbroken and abandons her plans to go to university, deciding instead to enlist immediately after graduating from high school and join the Women’s Army Corps (WAC). She heads off to Georgia for basic training. On the way she meets other new recruits Bernice (Kylie Jefferson), Johnnie Mae (Shanice Shantay), Dolores Washington (Sarah Jeffery) and Elaine (Pepi Sonuga) who become her friends.
Training is hard and Major Adams is a tough taskmaster who is fighting for her wards right to be treated with respect and who is personally facing institutional racism and sexism on a daily basis. She is desperate for her battalion to be deployed to Europe and to do something useful, she knows that her soldiers are capable and committed women. Then a set of orders comes through – they are heading for Europe. Their mission is to sort out the mail. Adams is at first insulted that they should be given such a menial task but then the scale of the backlog is revealed. And she quickly realises how important a role they have to play in lifting the morale of the soldiers fighting on the frontline.
The women arrive in Glasgow where they are sent to a requisitioned abandoned school building that is falling apart and full of vermin. They set to making it into an efficient sorting station, as well as a more habitable place – and then begins the hard work of sorting through thousands of bags of mail, using innovative methods to try and locate the soldiers for whom the letters and packages are intended. Well-acted, powerful and moving, this is a deserved tribute to a group of extraordinary women.