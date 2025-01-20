TV Pick of the Week: The Split: Barcelona - review by Yvette Huddleston

Nathan (Stephen Mangan), Hannah (Nicola Walker ), Archie (Toby Stephens) in The Split: Barcelona. Picture: BBC/Sister Pictures.

Abi Morgan’s excellent BBC drama series about an elite London legal practice specialising in family law was a huge success with viewers and critics alike. The third and final series was broadcast in 2022 and this two-part special serves as a lovely coda. Set in sunny, picturesque, summertime Spain, it is the perfect tonic for this time of year especially with the recent freezing temperatures we have been experiencing.

Most of the main players return. At the centre is Hannah Stern (Nicola Walker), the eldest of the three Defoe sisters and a high-flying divorce lawyer who works at the firm headed up by her formidable mother Ruth Defoe (Deborah Findlay), alongside her middle sister Nina (Annabel Scholey). Youngest sister Rose (Fiona Button) is a primary school teacher. Following her affair with a colleague, Hannah is now divorced from husband Nathan (Stephen Mangan) who is remarried and has two young children – as well as a classic midlife-crisis earring.

The family are gathered in the stunning Catalan countryside for the marriage of Hannah and Nathan’s daughter Olivia ‘Liv’ (Elizabeth Roberts) to her Spanish partner Gael (Alex Guersman). He is the third generation of a wine-making dynasty whose hugely wealthy parents Álvaro (Manu Fullola) and Valentina (Romina Cocca) are hosting the wedding party at their impressive palatial country villa, outside Barcelona. They are looking forward to welcoming Liv into their family, but not until she has signed a prenup agreement. So far, so romantic. There are lots of fabulously chic guests, plenty of cava and delicious looking canapes.

Nicola Walker as Hannah in The Split: Barcelona. Picture: BBC/Sister Pictures.