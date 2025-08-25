TV Pick of the Week: Unforgivable - review by Yvette Huddleston

A scene from Unforgivable. Picture: BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer

Throughout his career, veteran screenwriter Jimmy McGovern has never been afraid to tackle difficult issues and his latest is another example of that fearless approach. Be warned, Unforgiveable is not an easy watch, but it is undeniably television drama of the highest order. The calibre of actors who appear in McGovern’s work is also testament to its quality – the cast of Unforgivable includes Anna Friel, David Threlfall and Anna Maxwell Martin.

In his recent work, McGovern has explored themes such as a crisis of religious faith in Broken, the grim reality of prison life in Time and the brokenness of the care system in Care. Unforgivable tells the story of an ordinary family in Liverpool whose lives are upended by a terrible, tragic event that rips them apart.

We meet harassed single mother Anna (Anna Friel, giving an excellent, raw performance) whose youngest son Tom (Austin Haynes) is depressed and uncommunicative and not receiving the mental health support he clearly needs. He is struggling at school and the teachers don’t seem able or willing to help him. Tom has barely spoken since he was sexually abused by his uncle Joe (Bobby Schofield), Anna’s brother, who is about to be released from prison. Shortly before Joe’s release his mother dies – he would be eligible to attend the funeral but both Anna and their father Brian (David Threlfall) refuse to allow it.

We then see Joe leaving prison and arriving at a halfway house on the recommendation of his probation officer, that is run by former nun Katherine (Anna Maxwell Martin) who explains that in return for a place to stay, he must be willing to put the work in to change. That includes attending regular therapy sessions. The scenes in which Katherine gently encourages Joe to engage in these are intense and brilliantly played by both actors.