TV Pick of the Week: Until I Kill You - review by Yvette Huddleston

The always impressive Anna Maxwell Martin gives an exceptional performance here as Delia Balmer who survived a brutal, near-fatal attack in 1994 by her then boyfriend John Sweeney who, it later transpired, had already murdered at least two women. Based on Balmer’s book Living with a Serial Killer, adapted by Nick Stevens, this is a chilling portrait of the psychology of a murderer and the long-lasting effects of violence on survivors.

The four-part drama is also an indictment on the police and criminal justice system, both of which at several points failed Balmer terribly. She first alerted the police to the danger that Sweeney posed when, after she ended their relationship and asked him to leave, he held her hostage in her own flat for several days. During that time, he raped her repeatedly and threatened to kill her if she tried to escape. He also admitted to her that he had killed a previous girlfriend, dismembered her and dumped her in a canal in Amsterdam.

She miraculously manages to get out of the flat while Sweeney is sleeping and is interviewed by the police. The attitude towards her, especially from the male officers, is awful. She is not an immediately likeable person – socially awkward, rude and quick to anger, she has few friends and most of her colleagues at the London hospital where she works as an agency nurse find her prickly and unapproachable. There is a suggestion that Balmer’s abrasive nature and the fact that she was not behaving as a victim ‘should’ behave seems to have worked against her.

Meanwhile in Amsterdam, a middle-aged father from America is trying to find out what happened to his model daughter Melissa who went missing in the Netherlands while she was travelling. The Dutch police investigate but have had no leads for several years.