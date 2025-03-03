TV Pick of the Week: Virdee - review by Yvette Huddleston

The protagonist here, as in the books, is DCI Hardeep ‘Harry’ Virdee (Staz Nair), a tough troubled hard-working detective who is a bit of a maverick, not afraid to bend the rules when necessary. The opening sequence of the first episode sets the tone – this is high-octane, edge-of-your-seat stuff, as Virdee races around the backstreets of Bradford in pursuit of a gang member who he thinks knows the whereabouts of a missing teen, probably one of their drug mules. There is a turf war threatening to erupt between rival gangs in the city but Harry has an awful lot else on his plate to contend with.

His domestic life is difficult because he is estranged from his Sikh family for marrying Saima (Aysha Kala), a Muslim woman. It means that their young son has never met one side of his family. Harry and Saima are completely solid as a couple but it is a constant sadness for them both that their love has caused such a rift. Another complication is that his brother-in-law and childhood friend Riaz (Vikash Bhai) is the leader of one of the biggest drug-running gangs in the city. Riaz’s criminal kingpin status is unknown to his family and he and Harry share other long-buried secrets. It is painful for Harry to deceive Saima in this way in their otherwise totally honest, loving marriage, but for reasons which become apparent he feels he has no choice. Then as tension mounts between two rival gangs, and Virdee and his new by-the-book partner DS Amin (Danyal Ismail) investigate, it appears that a brutal serial killer with a particularly twisted modus operandi is on the loose, targeting people who have links to the city’s drugs trade. The grim messages left by the killer seem to suggest this is some kind of act of vengeance.