TV Pick of the Week: We Might Regret This - review by Yvette Huddleston

Kyla Harris and Elena Saurel in We Might Regret This. Picture: BBC/Roughcut/Chrissa Giann.

Thirtysomething artist and wheelchair user Freya (Kyla Harris) has recently relocated from Canada to London to be with her partner Abe (Darren Boyd), a bankruptcy lawyer twenty years her senior, and is having to make quite a few adjustments in her life.

Abe, whose 28-year-old son Levi (Edward Bluemel) accuses him of being “in the middle of a midlife crisis, albeit a very inclusive one”, has been separated from his wife Jane (Sally Phillips) for 13 years but they are not yet divorced and maintain a disconcertingly friendly relationship that Freya sometimes finds difficult to cope with. Meanwhile her personal assistant Ty (Aasiya Shah) is proving to be well-meaning, but irritating and sometimes a bit of a liability. She asks cringe-inducingly inappropriate questions and has already walked in on Abe and Kyra when they were enjoying an intimate moment together. Then along comes a solution to the problem of Ty in the form of Kyra’s estranged best friend Jo (Elena Saurel) who has turned up on the doorstep from Canada after a year of being out of touch. As Jo needs a job and a place to stay, Kyra employs her as her full-time carer and PA. Kyra is delighted, Abe not so much.

Co-written by real-life best friends Harris and Lee Getty, this excellent new six-part sitcom is very loosely based on their own experiences, with Getty having been Harris’s PA at various points in the past. The script takes a refreshingly no-holds-barred approach to its subject matter, addressing the challenges of Kyra’s disability in a forthright way that is full of warmth and humour – it is very funny. It focuses on all the things that Kyra can do, rather than what she can’t while at the same time highlighting how she navigates a world that, while trying hard to be inclusive, still has a long way to go in terms of rights and accessibility.

Kyla Harris and Darren Boyd in We Might Regret This. Picture: BBC/Roughcut/Chrissa Giann.