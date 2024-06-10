Sven Nordin as William Wisting, Andrea Barein Hovig as Mai Greenwood, Rupert Evans as Andrew Greenwood in Wisting. Picture: BBC/Viaplay Group AB

The popular Scandi crime drama series, based on the bestselling novels by Jørn Lier Horst returns for its third season with Sven Nordin as Norwegian detective William Wisting.

The latest mystery that Wisting has to solve unfolds after the nanny of a wealthy family is murdered at the well-appointed hotel that they own and run in the eastern coastal town of Larvik. On the same night the young boy that the nanny was looking after disappears, possibly kidnapped. The child’s parents – English businessman Andrew Greenwood (Rupert Evans) and his Norwegian wife Mai (Andrea Bræin Hovig) – are, understandably beside themselves with worry, as is their teenage daughter Charlotte (Teddie Allen). Young Clifford (Smylie Bradwell) was last seen by the family going off up to bed after a pleasant evening spent together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wisting immediately suspects that the child has been kidnapped and as he and his team investigate further, it becomes apparent that the family may have secrets of their own that are linked with Clifford’s disappearance. Grandfather Olav Engdahl (Svein Sturla Hungnes), who founded and owns the hotel, is not terribly helpful when questioned, while Andrew eventually admits that he knows the whereabouts of the murdered nanny’s missing mobile phone. That leads to a series of revelations that could well have a connection to the missing boy and young Charlotte seems uneasy about sharing what she was doing on the night of her brother’s disappearance. Then a ransom note arrives with a cryptic message that suggests the boy was taken as an act of revenge…

Smylie Bradwell as Clifford Greenwood and Andrea Barein Hovig as Mai Greenwood in Wisting. Picture: BBC/Viaplay Group AB