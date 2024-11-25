TV Pick of the Week: Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light - review by Yvette Huddleston
The last time Mark Rylance was on screen as Thomas Cromwell, son of a Putney blacksmith and advisor to Henry VIII was nearly ten years ago. It has taken a while, but this acclaimed drama adapted from Hilary Mantel’s much-lauded novels returns to present the final part of the late Booker Prize-winning author’s magnificent trilogy and the standard in every respect is as high as ever.
It opens with the final scene of the 2015 season, which covered the first two books, Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies, with Anne Boleyn’s execution – and a reminder of that heartbreaking moment as Boleyn (Claire Foy) walking towards her death keeps looking up at the tower. When asked by someone why she is doing that, Cromwell replies sanguinely: “Because she thinks there is still hope.” There isn’t. Henry (Damian Lewis) has already moved on and is being dressed by an army of servants in his best finery for his wedding to Jane Seymour (Kate Phillips) who he hopes will provide him with a longed-for male heir.
Meanwhile his daughter Mary (Lilit Lesser) from his first marriage to Catherine of Aragon is refusing to pledge her allegiance to the King and denounce her mother’s Catholic faith. Cromwell, unlike others, knows full well that Henry would not hesitate to execute his own daughter if she does not relent and sign the declaration prepared for her. By gently coaxing her to do so, Cromwell effectively saves the young woman’s life. Rylance’s performance here, as before, is superlative. Once again, he portrays this ultimately unknowable man as an enigma wrapped within a mystery. He is not entirely good, nor entirely evil, though he certainly has blood on his hands – his motivations often remain obscure. What we do know, however, is that he is ambitious. After the execution of Anne Boleyn and having secured Mary’s pledge, Henry rewards him by bestowing upon him the role of Lord Privy Seal – replacing Anne’s father, Thomas Boleyn.
As Cromwell rises further up the ranks, dealing with a petulant and unpredictable King, he is attracting powerful enemies. Alongside Rylance, a supporting cast of other fine actors line up including Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Wolsey, Harriet Walter as Lady Margaret Pole and Timothy Spall as the Duke of Norfolk. Another triumph for screenwriter Peter Straughan and director Peter Kosminsky, this is among the very best TV drama that you will see this winter. One not to be missed.