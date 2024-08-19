TV Pick of the Week: WW2: Women on the Frontline - review by Yvette Huddleston

Dutch Resistance fighters Truus and Freddie Oversteegen - their story is featured in WW2: Women on the Frontline. Picture: Channel 4

As is often the case, women rarely feature as prominently in the history books as their male counterparts. This fascinating series goes some way towards redressing the balance as it explores some of the many untold stories of the incredibly courageous women who put themselves in danger working in frontline roles during the Second World War.

In the opening episode we hear about a range of women – some of them only teenagers – who carried out clandestine work in occupied Europe. As one of the contributing experts points out, the fact that women were consistently underestimated meant they could mostly go about their business without attracting much attention or suspicion and therefore were perfect as potential spies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dutch teenage sisters Truus and Freddie Oversteegen worked with the Dutch Resistance to sabotage the Nazi military presence in the country which included blowing up bridges and railway tracks and luring German soldiers into the woods where they would be shot. British agent Noor Inavat Khan, who worked for the Special Operations Executive (SOE), became the first wireless operator to be sent to occupied France, prior to that women were only used as couriers, where she was able to transmit and receive invaluable messages until she was betrayed and arrested.

Noor Inyat Khan in SOE Uniform - her story is featured in WW2: Women on the Frontline. Picture: Channel 4

By contrast to the women blending into the background, one of the women profiled was very much in the spotlight – American cabaret performer Josephine Baker. She had relocated to Paris in the 1920s and was a huge international star – when the Nazis invaded the French capital in 1940, Baker offered to work with the Resistance and carried out some very risky high-level intelligence work on their behalf. It included passing on information gleaned at social gatherings where senior Nazi officials were present, and transporting secret messages written in invisible ink on music scores she was carrying with her on tour. In Baker’s case it wasn’t her anonymity but rather her stardom that placed her above suspicion.