TV Pick of the Week: Zero Day - review by Yvette Huddleston

Robert De Niro as George Mullen in Zero Day. Picture: Netflix, Inc./Jojo Whilden.

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro takes on his first major TV role in this pacy political thriller that imagines a scary scenario that is, disconcertingly, well within the bounds of possibility.

De Niro plays well-respected former US president George Mullen who was well known for his ability to rally bipartisan cooperation in challenging situations. He only served one term in office, having stood down for tragic personal reasons after the death of his son. He is now living in quiet retirement in a well-appointed country house with his wife Sheila (Joan Allen), a senior judge. Then America suffers a terrorist cyberattack with all computers crashing for just one minute – it results in a series of disasters nationwide and the loss of many lives. The current president, Evelyn Mitchell (Angela Bassett) approaches Mullen to help reassure the American people and to look into the attack.

Mullen is tasked with setting up and leading a commission – with extraordinary (controversial and possibly unconstitutional) powers to detain and question possible suspects – to investigate and track down the perpetrators of the attack. Initially it is thought that the Russians were responsible – this is strongly denied by the Kremlin – and then various leads point them in the direction of a group of hacktivists in New York who appear to have been preparing for just such a large-scale attack.

Robert De Niro as George Mullen in Zero Day. Picture: Jojo Whilden/Netflix © 2024

De Niro is in fine, commanding form – Mullen is a man of principle, but his experiences as a soldier in Vietnam mean that he is icy cool when it comes to persuading people to talk in the interrogation room. There is also a vulnerability about him which De Niro, now aged 81, plays beautifully – this is a man who is ageing and while he is still physically fit (we see him swimming and running every morning) there is some question around his mental capability. His memory sometimes seems to fail him and there are moments of confusion. Are these signs of early dementia, or is something more sinister at play here?