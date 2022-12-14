TV stars to head to Halifax tonight for the screening of Happy Valley season three

Stars and fans of the BBC drama Happy Valley will gather in Halifax tonight (Wednesday) for a screening of the third and final series.

The showing of Happy Valley series three will take place at Halifax Vue.

Creator, writer and executive producer Sally Wainwright will be among those attending the exclusive screening alongside Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and Siobhan Finneran.

The red carpet event includes a preview of the first episode, ahead of its broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, followed by a Q&A session.

Broad Street Plaza and Vue cinema complex in Halifax town centre.

Halifax is no stranger to hosting screenings of Sally Wainwright’s upcoming projects. Both series of Gentleman Jack and the latest outing of Last Tango in Halifax back in 2020 had a screening in the town they are both set.

Yesterday (Tuesday) a trailer was released for the upcoming series, which begins on New Year’s Day.

In the trailer Sergeant Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire, discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, it sparks a chain of events that leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton). Her grandson, Ryan (Rhys Connah), is now sixteen and has ideas of his own about the kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father, leaving Catherine’s sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) caught in the middle.

In another storyline, a local pharmacist gets in over his head when a neighbour is arrested.

Catherine Cawood (SARAH LANCASHIRE) Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/AMC/Matt Squire