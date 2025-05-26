TV Vet Swaps Animals For Art

A painting immortalising the dog of the UK’s best known vets has been proving to be very popular since being unveiled on a national TV programme.

In a recent edition of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet, one of the show’s stars, veterinary surgeon Julian Norton, swapped his practice for an art studio to learn how to paint.

His teacher was none other than the UK’s best-selling published artist, Yorkshire-based Lucy Pittaway. Viewers saw Lucy set a challenge for long-time friend Julian – to paint one of her signature sheep in her instantly recognisable style - and reveal the results on the show!

Filming took place at Lucy’s Richmondshire studio in Brompton-on-Swale, which is also home to her newly opened outlet store. Lucy, who has three times been named the country’s most popular published artist by the Fine Art Trade Guild, also has seven Lucy Pittaway galleries across the North-East, Yorkshire and the Lake District.

As a painting novice, of the many animal challenges that Julian has faced in ten years and over 200 episodes of the award-winning series, this was arguably Julian’s most daunting. Meanwhile, Lucy was challenged to paint Julian’s trusty canine companion, Jack Russell Emmy – with the resulting piece – One Vet and his Dog – also revealed on the show.

Lucy’s original of Emmy shows her set against a backdrop of Julian’s life in rural Yorkshire, with Julian in the background riding his mountain bike.

Since viewers saw the piece revealed on the show, they have been ‘flocking’ to Lucy’s galleries and her website to buy prints of the artwork, as well as canvases, , stationery and homewares. The painting takes pride of place on the cover of Julian’s new book, while the original painting is displayed proudly in his veterinary practice.

Lucy said: “I was delighted to teach Julian to paint and he did a fantastic job. I loved painting Emmy – she is such a lovely subject – and it’s a real honour to have her painting not only featured on the programme but also on the cover of Julian’s new book. We’re thrilled that so many fans of Julian, and Emmy, have taken the piece to their hearts.

Lucy Pittaway with her creation 'One Vet and His Dog'

Speaking about the collaboration, Julian said: “Apart from some disasters at school, I’ve never done any painting. That was over 40 years ago and I’ve never painted or drawn anything since. I was pleasantly surprised by my creation and I became thoroughly absorbed by making it. There are a few bits I wish I had done better - maybe next time!

“I really did enjoy learning to paint, Lucy is a great teacher. I’ve bought an easel, and more pastels and some paper. As yet, I’m awaiting inspiration, but I’ve had an idea, inspired by something beautiful I’ve seen whilst out on my mountain bike. Watch this space!

“Lucy’s painting of Emmy is a thing of great beauty and I always smile when I see it. Emmy is getting old now and she’s not very well so it will ensure her memory lasts for ever.”

