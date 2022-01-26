VIDEO: Huge explosion and grey smoke as Marvel filming continues at Halifax's Piece Hall

The historic building is shut and has been transformed into a film set for the much-anticipated series Secret Invasion, which will be shown on Disney Plus.

Hollywood cast members Cobie Smulders, who has also starred in How I Met Your Mother, Star Wars actor Ben Mendelshon and Kingsley Ben-Adir, from Peaky Blinders, have also been spotted in Halifax today.

Hollywood megastar Samuel L Jackson, who is set to star as Nick Fury, was seen in Halifax on Monday.

Secret Invasion star Cobie Smulders leaving The Piece Hall today

He popped into Pride and Provenance for lunch and, later, was seen again leaving The Piece Hall.

See our photo and read more about when he was spotted in Halifax HERE Leader of Calderdale Council Tim Swift said he is confident all of the productions that have been and are filming in Calderdale will bring a boost to tourism.

“We’re thrilled that Calderdale is increasingly being seen as the place to be for filming," he said.

"Our incredible natural and built environment provides the perfect backdrop, and the council, businesses and local people really support the filming process and production companies.

“We’re very excited that a number of productions are currently being filmed in the borough, showcasing some of our iconic landmarks and distinctive scenery.