Fans of author AA Dhand’s novels are in with a chance to attend the Bradford premiere of the highly anticipated new BBC crime thriller Virdee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crime thriller series Virdee is set and was filmed in Bradford and follows the journey of Detective Harry Virdee, portrayed by Staz Nair, a dedicated police officer estranged from his Sikh family after marrying Saima, a Muslim woman, who is played by Aysha Kala.

A family war is stewing, with the police losing their grip on gang rivalries, as they spill out onto the streets of Bradford. When a younger dealer is murder, Harry’s duty to uphold the law clashes with his links to members of the crime gangs. With his personal life in chaos, he must hunt down whoever is targeting those around him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst the killer holds the entire city to ransom, Harry is going to need the help of his brother-in-law Riaz, a drugs kingpin, played by Vikash Bhai, who runs the largest cartel in the county. Pulled together in an alliance that could ruin them both, Harry must make a choice: save himself and his family or save his city.

DS Amin (Danyal Ismail) and DS Clare Conway (Elizabeth Berrington). (Pic credit: BBC)

AA Dhand adapted the six-part series, based on his best-selling novels, for the screen. He will be among those attending the exclusive screening on Thursday, February 6, 2025, along with the key cast including Staz Nair, Aysha Kala, Vikash Bhai and Danyal Ismail.

The preview of the first episode will be followed by a Q&A session hosted by BBC Radio Leeds presenter Rima Ahmed.

AA Dhand said: “I’m thrilled to bring Virdee to screen. It has been an honour and a privilege to write and produce this series set in my home town of Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have always believed that the city is perfect for an elevated TV series, one which showcases its history, grandeur and diversity and I feel that we have created something very special and unique.

Staz Nair as Harry Virdee. (Pic credit: BBC)

“I have put my heart and soul into making this show and hope that this is the start of a very fruitful year for Bradford, especially with it being the 2025 UK City of Culture.”

Head of the BBC in Yorkshire, Katrina Bunker, said: “We’re really proud to have another big BBC drama that has been made in Yorkshire.

“Virdee is an exciting, ambitious and thrilling story – and the timing of the release couldn’t be better with this being such a big year in the spotlight for Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s especially brilliant that so many of the team who worked on the drama were recruited from local communities – great opportunities for local talent and also helping ensure that our content is genuinely authentic and representative.”

TV shows such as Virdee are part of the BBC’s Across the UK strategy, moving creative spend and decision-making to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country and ensure every household receives value from the BBC.

The city of Bradford is at the heart of both AA Dhand’s novels and the new series. Bradford is the 2025 UK City of Culture, which will see a year-long celebration around the city and across the BBC (TV, radio, online, BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer) as the official broadcast partner of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture. The release of Virdee on BBC iPlayer and BBC One will also form part of these celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To apply for tickets to attend the free event at St George’s Hall in Bradford, visit the BBC Shows and Tours website.

Virdee is a Magical Society production for BBC iPlayer and BBC One in association with Screen Yorkshire and multi-award winning composer Hans Zimmer (Interstellar, The Dark Knight) is composing the Virdee title theme with James Everingham for Bleeding Fingers and will also feature Shashwat Sachdev.

Two shadow composers from the cohort of the Screen Academy Bradford programme are joining Bleeding Fingers to gain experience of composing for screen and to participate in the creation of the series’ score.