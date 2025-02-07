Virdee: Best pictures as stars of the show flock to Bradford for premiere

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 7th Feb 2025, 12:56 BST
The stars of the BBC’s latest crime thriller flocked to Bradford on Thursday for the premiere of Virdee.

The show, which is set and filmed in Bradford, launches on BBC One on Monday, nearly two decades after A.A Dhand first created the character at the hub of the story.

There couldn’t be a more fitting time for the stories to finally make their way from pages of a book to the screen, as Bradford celebrates its year as City of Culture in 2025.

The drama series follows Detective Harry Virdee, a dedicated cop who is estranged from his Sikh family after marrying a Muslim woman.

The show takes viewers to the heart of Braford, where a turf war is brewing and the police are losing their grip on gang rivalries.

The story is based on A A Dhand’s novels - mainly City of Sinners - and has been adapted for screen by the man himself.

Virdee is a Magical Society production in association with Screen Yorkshire. All episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday. The first episode will air at 9pm on BBC One that evening with episodes continuing to air weekly.

Take a look at the best pictures from the premiere below.

Staz Nair and A.A Dhand

1. Virdee premiere

Staz Nair and A.A Dhand Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The cast of Virdee

2. Virdee premiere

The cast of Virdee Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Aysha Kala.

3. Virdee premiere

Aysha Kala. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Danyal Ismail answers questions from the media.

4. Virdee premiere

Danyal Ismail answers questions from the media. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BradfordBBC One
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice