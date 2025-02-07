Virdee: Best pictures as stars of the show flock to Bradford for premiere

The show, which is set and filmed in Bradford, launches on BBC One on Monday, nearly two decades after A.A Dhand first created the character at the hub of the story.

There couldn’t be a more fitting time for the stories to finally make their way from pages of a book to the screen, as Bradford celebrates its year as City of Culture in 2025.

The drama series follows Detective Harry Virdee, a dedicated cop who is estranged from his Sikh family after marrying a Muslim woman.

The show takes viewers to the heart of Braford, where a turf war is brewing and the police are losing their grip on gang rivalries.

The story is based on A A Dhand’s novels - mainly City of Sinners - and has been adapted for screen by the man himself.

Virdee is a Magical Society production in association with Screen Yorkshire. All episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday. The first episode will air at 9pm on BBC One that evening with episodes continuing to air weekly.

Take a look at the best pictures from the premiere below.

